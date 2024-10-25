SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,863 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nextdoor by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nextdoor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KIND opened at $2.33 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $909.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Nextdoor
In other Nextdoor news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $45,224.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 304,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,038.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
