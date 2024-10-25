SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 0.97. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

