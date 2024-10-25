SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.6 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

