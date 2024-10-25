SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 206.6% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

