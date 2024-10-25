SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 121.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

