SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

