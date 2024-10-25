Get alerts:

SigmaTron International, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 22. At the meeting, various matters were voted upon by the stockholders through proxies solicited under Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Regulation 14A.

Among the key agenda items were the election of three Class I Directors to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the ratification of BDO USA, P.C. as the Company’s registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2025, and the approval of compensation for Named Executive Officers as outlined in the 2024 Proxy Statement. Additionally, a recommendation on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation was presented to the stockholders.

The individuals elected as Class I Directors to serve until the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are Linda K. Frauendorfer, Bruce J. Mantia, and John P. Sheehan. The stockholders voted to ratify BDO USA, P.C. as the registered public accountants, with 3,599,228 shares cast in favor of the ratification. Approval of executive compensation for Named Executive Officers also received favorable votes, with 1,897,644 shares cast for approval.

Regarding future advisory votes on executive compensation, the stockholders voted in favor of holding such votes annually. The breakdown of votes showed that 1,554,665 shares favored holding annual votes, while alternatives for votes once every two or three years received differing levels of support.

Based on the outcome of the advisory proposal related to the frequency of future votes on executive compensation, SigmaTron International’s Board of Directors has decided to continue submitting such votes to stockholders on an annual basis until a subsequent vote on the frequency of these votes.

As per regulatory requirements, this report was signed on behalf of SigmaTron International, Inc. by the Chief Executive Officer, Gary R. Fairhead, on October 23, 2024.

