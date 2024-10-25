Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 386,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

