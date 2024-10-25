Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after buying an additional 884,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after buying an additional 150,109 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

