Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,229 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after buying an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,170,814 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $302,366,000 after buying an additional 5,080,510 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4,713.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,144,456 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $69,141,000 after buying an additional 4,058,351 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,820,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,302,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.30.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.