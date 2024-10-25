Signaturefd LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $311,684,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 365,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $130.65 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

