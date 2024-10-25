Signaturefd LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CHD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

