Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,780 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

SQQQ stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

