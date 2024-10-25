Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,274 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

