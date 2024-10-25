Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

