SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $874.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

