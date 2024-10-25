Solomon Moshkevich Sells 256 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

