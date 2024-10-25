Solomon Moshkevich Sells 256 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
