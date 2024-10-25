Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) versus Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Head to Head Review

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solventum and Avinger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solventum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avinger $7.43 million 0.20 -$18.32 million ($18.19) -0.05

Solventum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solventum 1 8 1 0 2.00 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solventum and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Solventum presently has a consensus target price of $64.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.11%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 477.77%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Solventum.

Profitability

This table compares Solventum and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solventum N/A N/A N/A Avinger -260.86% N/A -117.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avinger beats Solventum on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes. The Dental Solutions segment provides a comprehensive suite of dental and orthodontic products including brackets, aligners, restorative cements, and bonding agents. The Health Information Systems provides software solutions including computer-assisted, physician documentation, direct-to-bill and coding automation, classification methodologies, speech, recognition, and data visualization platforms. The Purification and Filtration segment provides purification and filtration technologies including filters, purifiers, cartridges, and membranes. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. Its lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles; the Ocelot and Tigereye family of devices, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. The company is also developing IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Redwood City, California.

