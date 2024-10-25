Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Raised to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova Stock Down 1.0 %

About Sonova

Sonova stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. Sonova has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $75.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

