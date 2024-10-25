SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $252.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

