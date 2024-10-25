SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 1105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $84,057,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.