Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $541,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $283.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.