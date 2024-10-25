Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 13,715 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 955.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $171.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

