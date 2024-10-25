Stifel Canada Estimates Barrick Gold’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$29.50. The company has a market cap of C$49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.36, for a total transaction of C$547,298.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,334 shares of company stock worth $5,741,477. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.