Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of WPM FY2024 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of WPM opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

