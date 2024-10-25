Stifel Canada Predicts Kinross Gold Q3 Earnings

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,120 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $23,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,942,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,478 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,999 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

