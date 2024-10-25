Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after buying an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 929.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,932,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,199,000 after acquiring an additional 191,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,415,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $104.26 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

