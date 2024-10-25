StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.