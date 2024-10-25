StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
