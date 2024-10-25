StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Trading Down 15.2 %
NYSE EXPR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317,660.80, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Express Company Profile
