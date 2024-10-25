StockNews.com Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Hold

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $67.30 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after purchasing an additional 687,783 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brown & Brown by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 473,982 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 733,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,597,000 after buying an additional 406,064 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after buying an additional 376,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

