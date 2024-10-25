StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.71.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,033,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,596. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.