StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ:ASPS Free Report ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.29% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.