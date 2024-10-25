StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
