StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

ARC opened at $3.43 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.