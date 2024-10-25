StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of CAC stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. Camden National has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 58.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.6% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

