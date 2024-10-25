StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.3 %

MLSS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Milestone Scientific

In related news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,380.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,106 shares of company stock valued at $236,451. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

