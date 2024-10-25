StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NERV opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

