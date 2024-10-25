StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 2.3 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.72%.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

