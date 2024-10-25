StockNews.com Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Weibo

Weibo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WB stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.23. Weibo has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. Weibo’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter worth $5,064,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 261,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.