Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 64.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 570.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

