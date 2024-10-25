Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,630 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,098,519,000 after buying an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $140.41 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $144.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock worth $305,367,927 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

