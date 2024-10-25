Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 17,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.
Suncrest Bank Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88.
Suncrest Bank Company Profile
Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.
