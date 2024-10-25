Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$4.03. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$99.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.40 million. Supremex had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.7454874 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

About Supremex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Supremex’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.