Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 2.33.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,881,816.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

