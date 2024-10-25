Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 75,831 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions makes up 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

