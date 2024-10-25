Tanager Wealth Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.