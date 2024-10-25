TD Securities Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $171.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $180.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.88.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,118,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 359.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TFI International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

