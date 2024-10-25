The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GT

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.