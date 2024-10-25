The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Middleby stock opened at $138.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. Middleby has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Middleby by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 25.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

