The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,452,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,948,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,454,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $6,454,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

