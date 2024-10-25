The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TD stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
